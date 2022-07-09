Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Loses Another Key Bullpen Arm Due to Injury

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol was removed the Thursday night's game after feeling discomfort in his side.

The Dodgers started off their four-game series with Cubs with a dramatic win, but it didn't come without cost. Hard-throwing right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol was inserted into the game in the top of the eighth to protect a 5-2 lead. Graterol induced a groundout to log the first out of the inning, but was then lifted due to an injury.

Phil Bickford finished out the inning with a strikeout of Christopher Morel and a groundout by Andrelton Simmons. 

But all of the attention was on Brusdar, who due to injuries to Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson, has quickly become a high-leverage reliever for LA this season. Initially, the injury was labeled as "right side soreness", but MLB.com's Juan Toribio reported that Graterol deemed it as just a cramp.

"Graterol left Thursday's game against the Cubs in the eighth inning after experiencing what he described to be a cramp. The right-hander underwent initial tests, according to manager Dave Roberts, and everything checked out fine. Graterol will undergo further testing on Friday."

Toribio also reported that manager Dave Roberts did not rule out a trip to the injured list for Brusdar.

“Hopefully, it doesn’t come to that. But given where we’re at in the season, it’s certainly not off the table.”

Graterol has a 3.52 ERA on the season in 36 appearances. He's tightened up his control compared to last season and is using his cutter more than ever (28.5%).

The last thing the Dodgers needed was another injury to a bullpen guy, but that's just how things have gone for LA this season.

