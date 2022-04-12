Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Newcomer Reflects On His 'Terrible' 2021 Campaign

Lefty Andrew Heaney didn't have a great 2021, and he knows it.

Andrew Heaney didn't arrive to the Dodgers as a prized free agent. He arrived to the Dodgers as a talented pitcher who hasn't been able to put it all together in major league career.

The lefty has eight major league seasons under his belt, soon to be nine, and owns a 4.72 career ERA. Last season, Heaney logged a 5.83 ERA between the Angels and the Yankees.

In an interview with The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Heaney didn't shy away from the fact that his rough 2021 is the reason LA only committed to a one-year deal.

“Last year, I was terrible and I’m on a one-year deal with a team that’s really good at what they do."

The Dodgers signed Heaney just before the lockout in the hopes that he could fortify the backend of the uncharacteristically thin starting rotation. The 30-year-old talked about the opportunity in front of him and how he's excited it's with the a club like the Dodgers.                                                    

“I understand where I am, what position I’m in. I understood when I signed (here). They knew what they were (doing), you know what I mean? Everybody’s just completely understanding the situation. The beautiful thing is, here it’s all about winning baseball games. So to me, that’s the end-all, be-all, right?”

Heaney continued to compliment the Dodgers approach to player development.

“Everybody (here) works really f------ hard to identify issues and then immediately try and fix them. And they always have a good idea and then a plan on how to execute it in all phases.”

Weather permitting, the Dodgers should get their first look at Heaney tonight in Minnesota after an off-season of adjustments for the hurler. 

