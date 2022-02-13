One of the few things MLB and the MLBPA have been able to agree upon for the new CBA is implementing the universal DH. Meaning, NL pitchers will no longer have to bat for their respective teams. Dodgers reliever Justin Bruihl was excited about the news due to his record setting offensive performance in 201.

To Bruihl's point, the reliever produced a perfect 1.000 OBP. In his only at-bat of the season in 2021, Bruihl coaxed a walk out of Enyel De Los Santos in the Dodgers 5-0 win over the Phillies on August 10th. Technically, Bruihl did indeed have the highest OBP on a 106-win Dodgers team.

The DH coming to the NL could be a boon for the Dodgers. Justin Turner and AJ Pollock could stand to benefit from less time on their feet while still getting at-bats. Both players suffered hamstring injuries last year.

Perhaps Pollock and Turner have called Bruihl during the lockout so he can share his mindset in the batter's box.