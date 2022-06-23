Dodgers: LA Pitcher Has Near No-Hitter Erased Under Bizarre Circumstances

Last week, Tyler Anderson had the pitching outing of the Dodgers season against the Angels. Anderson came within two outs of recording a no-hitter at Dodger Stadium. AL MVP Shohei Ohtani broke it up with a triple in the ninth.

On Wednesday, it turns out that in fact, Ohtani did not break up with the no-no.

It's quite rare to see an official scoring change come down after a game, especially a week after the game. But that's exactly what happened yesterday.

The play in question was a swinging bunt hit by Jared Walsh up the first base line. Anderson fielded the ball, but threw the ball into the ground past first baseman Freddie Freeman. Initially, the play was ruled an error, but now, it's been ruled a hit.

It's a rough turn of events considering that Dave Roberts allowed Anderson to chase the no-hitter even and pile up the pitch count. The lefty starter finished with 123 pitches, a career high.

Now, if Anderson had completed the no-hitter, and then had it change retroactively, that really would have been something.