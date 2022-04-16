Dodgers: LA Pitcher to Donate Salary From Jackie Robinson Day

Today is Jackie Robinson Day. In every MLB game today, players will be wearing a Dodgers blue number 42 on their backs. It's always an exciting day, even more so for the Chavez Ravine faithful. This Jackie Robinson Day marks the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking MLB's color barrier.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, David Price is one of the players who will be donating his game check from the Jackie Robinson Game to help those in need. Reportedly, Price will be donating funds to the Player's Alliance. The Player's Alliance is a nonprofit organization that MLB and the MLBPA support. The Alliance's goal is to "improve representation of Black Americans in all levels of baseball."