Dodgers: LA Pitching Prospect Hyun-il Choi Focused on One Thing for 2022

Dodgers pitching prospect Hyun-il Choi is just 21-years-old, but has already won a major award. Choi was named the 2021 Dodgers Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett caught up with Choi at the Dodgers minor league spring training at Camelback Ranch this past weekend.

Choi commented on why he chose to sign with the Dodgers right after completing high school in South Korea.

“All the best players play in MLB and all the best players have been in the minor-league system. So that was my dream. If I go [and play professionally in] Korea, it’s really hard to go to MLB. You have to be the best player in the KBO for, like, eight years and then go to MLB. That’s too hard for me. Then the Dodgers wanted to get me – so why not? I was, ‘Yeah, I’ll take it.’"

Choi discussed how increasing his velocity is his prime goal in 2022.

“I feel like I have not good enough but pretty good command and control. But I threw like 91, 92, sometimes 88, 89. I want to consistently throw 92, 93. Touch 96."

In 2021, Choi recorded a 3.72 ERA in 24 games between the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Low-A) and the Great Lakes Loons (High-A). The 21-year-old recorded a 0.97 WHIP in 106.1 IP.

The Dodgers director of player development, Will Rhymes, was complimentary of Choi, but did note that he needs to work on his velocity.

"He’s a really good executer, he’s got a good mix and he can really sequence. But obviously adding some velocity would be helpful."

Choi won't be under the lights at Chavez Ravine anytime soon, but he does have plenty of time to get there considering his age.

At the moment, Choi is the 26th best Dodgers prospect according to MLB Pipeline.