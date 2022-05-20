Dodgers: LA Promotes Top Position Player Prospect to Triple-A

The Dodgers already have a loaded lineup at the moment, but that doesn't mean the franchise doesn't have an eye on the future. Over recent years, LA's farm system has produced some big names that have made a big impact on the big club.

One name to keep an eye on over the next couple of years is Michael Bush. Busch was the Dodgers first-round pick in the 2019 draft and has risen quickly through the Dodgers farm system ranks. He's not known for his glove, but his bat is what has LA and rival scouts excited about the former Tar Heel.

This week, LA promoted Busch to Triple-A. The Dodgers number three overall prospect was raking with the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A). Busch produced a .306/.445/.667 slash line in Tulsa and bashed 11 home runs in just 31 games.

Busch profiles as a Max Muncy-type hitter. He has a patient approach, but can punish pitches in the zone and has excellent barrel control.

Here's what the scouts at Fan Graphs have to say about Busch:

"Busch’s swing is simple but still athletic and explosive. His hands work with natural lift, but Busch keeps their path short and on time, and he can move the barrel all over the zone. He can get extended on pitches out away from him and drive them into the opposite field gap, and has the power to do damage that way, and he can move the bat head all over the strike zone...but most importantly, Busch really hits, and is probably an everyday player even if he ends up mostly playing left field. He’s a well-rounded offensive player and a high-probability big league regular."

Fan Graphs believes that Busch could very well be a factor on the Dodgers roster next season. For now, he'll have to just keep hitting in the minor leagues.