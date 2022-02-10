Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Signs Former Angels Prospect
The Dodgers signed pitcher Cole Duensing to a minor league deal on Tuesday.

The Dodgers signed pitcher Cole Duensing to a minor league deal on Tuesday.

MLB players are unable to sign or be traded during the ongoing lockout. However, clubs are free to transact minor league players as they see fit. The Dodgers made a move on Tuesday by signing right-handed pitcher Cole Duensing to a minor league deal. 

Duensing announced the deal via social media.

Duensing is a pitcher with a three-pitch repertoire. His fastball sits in the low 90s and he also mixes in a changeup and curveball.  

The Kansas native was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB amateur draft. 

The righty has spent his entire professional baseball career in the minors. Over the last five years, he's played 79 games between stops in rookie league, Single-A, and the Independent league. Duensing has logged a 7.65 ERA in 233 IP.

Duensing is another low-risk signing for the Dodgers as they search for additional pitching for 2022. 

