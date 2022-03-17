Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Signs Freddie Freeman to Six-Year Deal
Player(s)
Freddie Freeman
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: LA Signs Freddie Freeman to Six-Year Deal

The Dodgers agreed to terms with superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman.

The Dodgers agreed to terms with superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman.

It took a while, but Freddie Freeman finally made his decision. Freeman is officially a Los Angeles Dodger. The first baseman agreed to a six-year. $162M contract with LA on Wednesday evening.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan were first to report the new deal.

According to MLB.com's Jon Heyman, Freeman had more lucrative offers on the table, but wanted to return to southern California. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 2020 NL MVP amply replaces the left-handed power bat the Dodgers lost when shortstop Corey Seager signed with the Texas Rangers.

Presumably, Max Muncy will now slide over to second base - which he has previously stated he's happy to do for Freeman. 

The Dodgers might have some questions about the starting rotation still, but their long term future at first base is very much secure with the addition of Freddie Freeman. 

Freddie FreemanLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_10011307_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Padres and Red Sox Now In On Freddie Freeman

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_16619709_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Sign Former All-Star Third Baseman

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_17032887 (1)
News

MLB News: Rob Manfred Discusses His Next Initiative

By Staff Writer10 hours ago
USATSI_16937944
News

Dodgers: One-Time LA Outfielder Headed to Seattle Mariners Organization

By Staff Writer13 hours ago
USATSI_7509460
News

Dodgers: Joe Davis Top Choice to Replace Joe Buck for Fox MLB Coverage

By Staff WriterMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17896213
News

Dodgers: Rule Change Will Reshape LA's Season

By Staff WriterMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17896326_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Signs Former Rockies Lefty to Minor League Deal

By Staff WriterMar 15, 2022
Aug 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds his son Charley Kershaw before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw On Why He Re-Signed with LA

By Staff WriterMar 15, 2022