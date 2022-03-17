Dodgers: LA Signs Freddie Freeman to Six-Year Deal

It took a while, but Freddie Freeman finally made his decision. Freeman is officially a Los Angeles Dodger. The first baseman agreed to a six-year. $162M contract with LA on Wednesday evening.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan were first to report the new deal.

According to MLB.com's Jon Heyman, Freeman had more lucrative offers on the table, but wanted to return to southern California.

The 2020 NL MVP amply replaces the left-handed power bat the Dodgers lost when shortstop Corey Seager signed with the Texas Rangers.

Presumably, Max Muncy will now slide over to second base - which he has previously stated he's happy to do for Freeman.

The Dodgers might have some questions about the starting rotation still, but their long term future at first base is very much secure with the addition of Freddie Freeman.