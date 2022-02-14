Dodgers: LA Uniforms Given Top Honors

Since there’s little actual baseball to discuss right now, it’s a great time to update the “all-time” lists. ESPN took a stab at ranking MLB’s all-time greatest uniforms this past week. ESPN’s Joon Lee gave the Dodgers iconic home jerseys the top spot.

“The Dodgers have had the same basic uniform look dating back to their days in Brooklyn, aside from the change from the "B" to the "LA" on the caps, and the names added to the backs in 1972. The Dodgers script, the red numbering and the clean white look remain one of the most pleasing designs in all of sports.”

Lee also highlighted the simplicity of the Dodgers jersey.

“It’s a classic jersey. You got the splash of red that’s a little surprising. It looks classic. It’s been on so many legendary players.”

In the four person video clip that was released with the rankings, Dave Schoenfield heartily agreed with his co-worker’s decision to rank the Dodgers laundry first. Buster Olney smiled and nodded, but didn’t elaborated as Lee discussed his reasoning. However, Jeff Passan playfully chided Lee, for his “boring” decision.

The Dodgers jerseys have stood the test of time in an age where alternate jerseys and brand refreshes are far too common.

Apparently, it’s not just Dodgers fans that believe that LA has the best jerseys in baseball.