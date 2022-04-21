Skip to main content
Dodgers: Latest Update on Trevor Bauer

It sounds like the Dodgers pitcher's administrative leave will be extended yet another week.

Trevor Bauer hasn't thrown a pitch for the Dodgers since last June. It sounds like he won't be throwing one this April either. According to multiple reports, major league baseball has extended Trevor Bauer's administrative leave until April 29th. 

MLB.com Britt Ghiroli was one of the first to report the news.

The pitcher was initially placed on administrative leave last summer amid sexual assault allegations. In February, the LA County district attorney's office decided not to file criminal charges. Now, Bauer's future is in MLB's hands as they continue their investigation and determine whether or not to issue Bauer a suspension.

Many reports and insiders believe that once MLB concludes their investigation, they will indeed try to suspend Bauer. 

We'll continue to provide updates as they become available. 

