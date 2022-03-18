Dodgers: Latest Update on Trevor Bauer Situation

The Dodgers are set to being their spring training slate of games on Friday. LA always has high expectations, but after signing Freddie Freeman on Wednesday, they're even higher.

There's a long list of former All-Stars on the Dodgers roster, but one of them won't be on a Cactus League lineup card anytime soon. According to MLB Networks' Jon Heyman, MLB has extended Trevor Bauer's administrative.

At the moment, nobody knows whether or not the league will suspend Bauer following the completion of it's investigation. When asked about Bauer this week, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts declined to comment.

The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya provided the statement from Bauer's representatives.

If Bauer does get suspended, the Dodgers will have to rely on Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, and Julio Urías to anchor the rotation.