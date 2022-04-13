Skip to main content
Dodgers: League Extends Trevor Bauer's Administrative Leave

MLB extended Trevor Bauer's leave once again.

LA had to shore up their rotation this offseason. In the face of a lot of uncertainty regarding their starting staff, the team elected to sign veterans Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson prior to the start of the season. 

That being said, there's still plenty of doubts about the future of Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer. Bauer was initially placed on administrative leave last summer amid sexual assault allegations. 

No charges were made against Bauer by the LA County DA. Now, it's up to the league to decide whether or not they want to issue Bauer a suspension. 

Per Jon Heyman, the league and the MLBPA have jointly agreed to extend Bauer's administrative leave to April 22nd. 

Trevor BauerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16512151_168396005_lowres
