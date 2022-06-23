Skip to main content
Dodgers: Left-Handed Slugger Transferred to 60-Day IL

Dodgers: Left-Handed Slugger Transferred to 60-Day IL

The Dodgers have placed Edwin Rios on the 60-day injured list.

The Dodgers have placed Edwin Rios on the 60-day injured list.

The Dodgers had to make a roster move ahead of their game against Cincinnati on Wednesday afternoon. The team brought up outfielder Stefan Romero from the minors to replace Hanser Alberto - Alberto was placed on the paternity list.  To make all that legal from a roster standpoint, the Dodgers had to make a 40-man roster transaction.

LA elected to place Edwin Rios on the 60-day IL. The left-handed slugger suffered a serious hamstring strain that will keep him sidelined for some time. The Dodgers are giving him plenty of time to heal, but also needed the roster spot.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prior to hitting the IL, Ríos had hit seven home runs in 27 games. He was beginning to hone his swing at the big league level, posting a .892 OPS in the month of May.

He's expected back at some point this season, but there isn't a clearly defined time table to return at the moment. 

Edwin RiosLos Angeles Dodgers

Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Former Top Prospect Thriving In New Role This Season

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18544145_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: LA Pitcher Has Near No-Hitter Erased Under Bizarre Circumstances

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
Feb 19, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman answers questions from the media during spring training media day at the Glendale Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: LA Team President Calls Out Lineup for 'lack of consistency'

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18573531_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger's Argument with Umpire Sets Internet Ablaze

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_8777137_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Add Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder to Active Roster

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_12310226_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Longtime New York Yankees Reliever Now Pitching on LA's Triple-A Team

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
Aug 10, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches in the first inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: One Reporter Sees a Different Role for Dustin May this Season

By Adam Salcido23 hours ago
USATSI_18283784_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Two LA Superstars Lead the Way in Latest All-Star Ballots

By Daniel PalmaJun 22, 2022