Dodgers: Left-Handed Slugger Transferred to 60-Day IL

The Dodgers had to make a roster move ahead of their game against Cincinnati on Wednesday afternoon. The team brought up outfielder Stefan Romero from the minors to replace Hanser Alberto - Alberto was placed on the paternity list. To make all that legal from a roster standpoint, the Dodgers had to make a 40-man roster transaction.

LA elected to place Edwin Rios on the 60-day IL. The left-handed slugger suffered a serious hamstring strain that will keep him sidelined for some time. The Dodgers are giving him plenty of time to heal, but also needed the roster spot.

Prior to hitting the IL, Ríos had hit seven home runs in 27 games. He was beginning to hone his swing at the big league level, posting a .892 OPS in the month of May.

He's expected back at some point this season, but there isn't a clearly defined time table to return at the moment.