Dodgers: Longtime Blue Jays Outfielder Thriving on LA's Triple-A Team

The Dodgers made a concerted effort to improve their bench at the major league level this past offseason. There were several times last year where the Dodgers had to press minor leaguers into service who weren't quite ready for The Show.

To address that for the 2022 season, the club signed a pair of MLB veterans, Kevin Pillar and Jake Lamb, to minor league contracts with the idea that they'll likely be needed at some point during the 162-game regular season. Pillar and Lamb have both been playing for the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A).

It hasn't received a ton of publicity, but Pillar has been absolutely raking with the OKC Dodgers. In 13 games, Pillar is slashing .319/.443/.638 to produce an absurd 1.081 OPS. It's only 61 plate appearances, but still encouraging to know that the right-handed hitter might be able to give the Dodgers some quality at-bats sometime this season.

Throughout his career, Pillar has been known as a Gold Glover caliber outfielder who struggles offensively. He has a .705 OPS across his nine seasons in the majors. Pillar spent his first seven seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and produced a slew of web gems.

Since Toronto, Pillar has bounced around the last several years. He's spent time with the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, and most recently, the New York Mets.

Odds are, fans will get a chance to see Pillar in a big league in Dodger in the coming months.

He's always had the glove, it's just a matter of whether or not he can keep up his hot hitting.