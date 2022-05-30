Skip to main content
Dodgers: Longtime LA Catcher and Four-Time All-Star Announces Retirement

Dodgers: Longtime LA Catcher and Four-Time All-Star Announces Retirement

Russell Martin is officially hanging it up.

Russell Martin is officially hanging it up.

Some Dodgers fans saw a video that made them feel just plain old. Longtime Dodgers catcher Russell Martin officially announced his retirement. Although he's been out of the league since 2019, Martin had not officially hung up his cleats.

Martin dropped a video on his Instagram account that also served a chronological jersey swap of all four teams he played for during his 14-year career: Dodgers, Yankees, Pirates, Blue Jays.

The Canadian catcher spent his first five big league seasons in LA. He was named to two All-Star teams and pulled off an impressive hat trick in 2007: All-Star, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger. At the peak of his powers, Martin was one of the best catchers in the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Russell finished his career where it all started. He played 83 games for the Dodgers in 2019.

Russell MartinLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18388219_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Joc Pederson at Center of National Controversy

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18296319_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Two-Time All-Star Hits the Injured List

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_18278734_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Reliever Signs with the New York Yankees

By Staff Writer10 hours ago
USATSI_15956743_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Fan Favorite Giveaway Gets an Upgrade This Year

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18373839_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Bench Player Continues to Impress in Starting Role

By Staff WriterMay 28, 2022
USATSI_10850497_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Former LA Catcher Make History for the Wrong Reasons

By Staff WriterMay 28, 2022
USATSI_18368741_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Gavin Lux Gains Internet Fame After Awkward Tag

By Staff WriterMay 28, 2022
USATSI_14085340_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Prospect Boasting Other-Worldly Statistics in the Minors

By Staff WriterMay 28, 2022