Dodgers: Longtime LA Catcher and Four-Time All-Star Announces Retirement

Some Dodgers fans saw a video that made them feel just plain old. Longtime Dodgers catcher Russell Martin officially announced his retirement. Although he's been out of the league since 2019, Martin had not officially hung up his cleats.

Martin dropped a video on his Instagram account that also served a chronological jersey swap of all four teams he played for during his 14-year career: Dodgers, Yankees, Pirates, Blue Jays.

The Canadian catcher spent his first five big league seasons in LA. He was named to two All-Star teams and pulled off an impressive hat trick in 2007: All-Star, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger. At the peak of his powers, Martin was one of the best catchers in the game.

Russell finished his career where it all started. He played 83 games for the Dodgers in 2019.