Dodgers: Longtime LA GM Officially Retires from Baseball

The Dodgers franchise has a history of recognizing those that helped make the organization a better place. Often, former players and coaches are brought back into the fold for television or radio jobs. Some baseball retirees get involved in the front office or as advisers.

Former general manager Ned Colletti is no exception. Colletti served as the Dodgers general manager from late 2005 to late 2014. Colletti was a big reason the Dodgers were able to pull off the blockbuster trade with the Red Sox in 2012 that brought Adrián González to Los Angeles.

However, he might be best known for another big trade with Boston. Colletti was also in the big chair when LA decided to acquire Manny Ramirez in a massive three-team trade.

Yesterday, the former general manager announced that he is officially stepping away from the sport of baseball in a professional capacity. Prior to the announcement, Colletti was working as a studio analyst for the Dodgers channel - SportsNetLA.

The former executive will now be focusing his attention on the NHL as a scout for the San Jose Sharks.

The González and Ramirez trades weren't Colletti's transactions that helped make the Dodgers a better ball club. He was also the one that whisked Andre Ethier away from the Athletics in exchange for Milton Bradley and Antonio Perez. Ethier enjoyed a 12-year career with the Dodgers and is still a highly visible figure with the club.

As the adage goes, sometimes the best moves general managers make is the moves they don't make. For Ned, that was continually refusing to trade a young pitcher named Clayton Kershaw that he had drafted in the first round of the 2006 draft.

He might not have never have built a World Series champion, but Colletti was a major reason in the Dodgers return to prominence after some lean years at the turn of the millennium.

You will be missed Mr. Colletti!