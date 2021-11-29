Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Chris Taylor, Kris Bryant

    Dodgers: Looking at Kris Bryant as a Fallback Chris Taylor Signs Elsewhere

    Author:

    This offseason, possibly more than most, seems to be integral to the future of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Aside from being in contention for their top free agents Corey Seager and Max Scherzer, they may have to prepare for a time without Chris Taylor, who is a highly sought-after utility player.

    Former Dodgers outfielder, Andre Either, thinks that the organization should not let an asset such as Taylor get away and describes him as a "jack of all trades". Of course, the Dodgers are going to do everything they possibly can to keep the valued utility man, but what if they can't? Who could possibly fill such large shoes? Some think that maybe Kris Bryant could be the answer.

    Given his positional versatility, analysts once thought that Bryant would command a large contract, but due to a drop in production most likely due to injury, he is no longer headed in that direction. In his first couple of years with the Cubs(2015-2017), Bryant ranked third among position players in fWAR with 20.8, only behind Mike Trout (25.8) and Josh Donaldson (21.8). Since then, Bryant has compiled 17.8 fWAR, placing him 24th in the majors.

    Read More

    Regardless of the recent stats, Bryant still promises to be highly sought after, partially due to being able to start at five positions, including all three outfield spots as well as the two infield corners. Plus, he is a right-handed bat with some power and the Dodgers could always use another one of those in their line-up.

    Jul 6, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor (3) forces out Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) during an intrasquad game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Looking at Kris Bryant as a Fallback Chris Taylor Signs Elsewhere

    2 minutes ago
    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers: Max Scherzer Expected to Sign Soon

    6 hours ago
    Corey Seager
    News

    Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Wants Corey Seager Back

    21 hours ago
    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers: Max Scherzer Could be Lured Away by Cardinals

    Nov 28, 2021
    Oct 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias (7) celebrates defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game six of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: New Mural Featuring Julio Urias and Lakers' Kobe Bryant Spotted In LA

    Nov 27, 2021
    Justin Turner
    News

    Dodgers: Justin Turner Talks Recovery from Hamstring Injury

    Nov 27, 2021
    Sep 10, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May reacts after taking a line drive off his foot in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Dustin May Continues Recovery at Spring Training Complex

    Nov 27, 2021
    Feb 19, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman answers questions from the media during spring training media day at the Glendale Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers News: LA Signs RHP Beau Burrows And Outfielder Jason Martin

    Nov 24, 2021