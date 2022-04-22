Skip to main content
Dodgers Looking for Big Pay Day for Field Naming Rights

Dodgers Looking for Big Pay Day for Field Naming Rights

The Dodgers franchise is looking for a sponsorship for field naming rights, but as you would imagine, it's going to be expensive.

The Dodgers franchise is looking for a sponsorship for field naming rights, but as you would imagine, it's going to be expensive.

This week, Bill Shaikin of the LA Times reported that the Dodgers are seeking sponsors for jersey patches and field naming rights. The franchise hired sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE to help facilitate the sponsorship process for the field naming rights and the jersey patches. 

Beginning in 2023, every team in the MLB will have jersey patches from corporate sponsors. It's a cardinal sin, no pun intended. But the reality of it is MLB teams aren't going to shy away from leveraging a highly valued asset to create extra revenue. You don't need a MBA to know that. 

Then there's the field naming rights. Per The Orange County Register's J.P. Hoonstra, LA is looking for a deal north of $20M per year for the right to have a company be the presenting sponsor of Dodger Stadium.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

To reiterate, this isn't replacing the Dodger Stadium name. It will be something close to "In-N-Out Field at Dodger Stadium" or "Dodger Stadium brought to you by Amazon". Editorial note, neither of those company's have confirmed interest in the naming rights, we're just using them as examples.

Although, "In-N-Out Field" does lend itself to some comical jokes about Dodgers fans' arrival and departure times to the stadium. However, it's hard to believe that the company that had zero interest in opening a concession in the new centerfield plaza would all of the sudden pay upwards of $20M for field naming rights.

Whether fans like it or not, things are going to start looking very different at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_11796103_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Denzel Washington's Impassioned Pregame Speech to LA Players

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_18103618_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Previewing the Pitching Matchups for a Rivalry Renewing Series

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18108244_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: One Key Stat Is Down League Wide This Season

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18097143_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Name Replacement Starter for the Injured Andrew Heaney

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
Trevor Bauer
News

Dodgers: Latest Update on Trevor Bauer

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18117742_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Announcer Hilarious Re-enact Player's Home Run Celebration

By Staff WriterApr 21, 2022
USATSI_18104362_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux Likely to Return on Friday

By Staff WriterApr 21, 2022
USATSI_10170834
News

Dodgers Pursuing Sponsorship For Field Naming Rights;Uniform Patches

By Staff WriterApr 20, 2022