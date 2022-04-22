Dodgers Looking for Big Pay Day for Field Naming Rights

This week, Bill Shaikin of the LA Times reported that the Dodgers are seeking sponsors for jersey patches and field naming rights. The franchise hired sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE to help facilitate the sponsorship process for the field naming rights and the jersey patches.

Beginning in 2023, every team in the MLB will have jersey patches from corporate sponsors. It's a cardinal sin, no pun intended. But the reality of it is MLB teams aren't going to shy away from leveraging a highly valued asset to create extra revenue. You don't need a MBA to know that.

Then there's the field naming rights. Per The Orange County Register's J.P. Hoonstra, LA is looking for a deal north of $20M per year for the right to have a company be the presenting sponsor of Dodger Stadium.

To reiterate, this isn't replacing the Dodger Stadium name. It will be something close to "In-N-Out Field at Dodger Stadium" or "Dodger Stadium brought to you by Amazon". Editorial note, neither of those company's have confirmed interest in the naming rights, we're just using them as examples.

Although, "In-N-Out Field" does lend itself to some comical jokes about Dodgers fans' arrival and departure times to the stadium. However, it's hard to believe that the company that had zero interest in opening a concession in the new centerfield plaza would all of the sudden pay upwards of $20M for field naming rights.

Whether fans like it or not, things are going to start looking very different at Dodger Stadium.