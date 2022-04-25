Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Blames One Key Thing for Rash of Pitching Injuries

Each and every MLB team deals with injuries befalling some of their key pitchers. The Dodgers got hit with a pair of injuries to two important arms this week. First, it was starter Andrew Heaney landing on the injured list with shoulder soreness. Then, trusted reliever Blake Treinen went down with shoulder discomfort.

The Dodgers have enough depth to keep themselves afloat in the interim, but losing your fifth starter and arguably your best bullpen pitcher is far from ideal. Manager Dave Roberts had this to say when asked if he believes the shortened spring training played a role in Treinen and Heaney hitting the IL (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“Yeah, I think so, we did what we could to prepare them and not overtax them going into the season. But I think with any pitcher, the uncertainty of when we’re going to start (the season), if we’re going to start and then now we have a week to get ready for spring training – I think that certainly had some impact.”

Roberts also discussed the impact of losing Treinen for the short term.

“You lose a guy like Blake, it certainly impacts our bullpen. He gets left(-handed hitters) out, gets right out in leverage. Having a guy that can take down a potential one-plus inning – we don’t have a whole lot of those guys."

The Dodgers will have to put their bullpen depth to the test while Treinen is sidelined. Last season, the hard-throwing righty led all relievers in appearances (70) with 60 of those coming in the eighth or ninth inning. Treinen produced a 1.99 ERA for the season.

The Dodgers and Dave Roberts are hoping to have one of their go-to high leverage arms back in the bullpen as well as their fifth starter soon enough.