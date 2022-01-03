Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Talks Role for Gavin Lux in 2022

In 2021, Gavin Lux had a tumultuous season with the Dodgers. The infielder battled through injuries and ineffectiveness before spending some time in the minors. When he was recalled to the bigs, he rebounded at the plate and showed some positional versatility to record a 1.6 WAR campaign over 102 games.

2022 will be Lux's fourth season with major league playing time and potentially his first with a more than obvious path to a starting role in LA, even if that role isn't solely at second base.

Positional flexibility is regarded highly in the Dodgers organization. Chris Taylor does a great job playing all over the field and was recently rewarded with a nice payday. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Lux's capabilities are similar to those of Chris Taylor and could lead him to fill a similar role.

“I can (see it), and that’s a huge compliment,” Roberts said. “I think that sometimes we see things, Gavin is a shortstop, he’s the No. 1 prospect in baseball, or a second baseman, whatever it might be.

Doc continued

“To be an everyday player is the goal. I certainly see him as an everyday major-league player and however that plays out for the roster, we’ll know in time.”

With Taylor returning to the Dodgers, Lux may not be required to play multiple positions. However, if the team adds Freddie Freeman and shifts Max Muncy to second base, he may be pressed back into utility service. Lux, who never played centerfield before, made his first start in that position for the team's Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City in September before quickly seeing time there with the Dodgers in Los Angeles. In the eyes of Roberts, that was a great thing to see out of the former top prospect.

“I think it’s not surprising as far as the buy-in. I think it’s a credit to him willing to do whatever it takes to help us win. And it’s not easy to be in a position that you haven’t played a whole lot of, certainly in this stage, and on the heels of what happened. I mean, it takes a tough ballplayer to withstand that stuff.

“So it’s still my decision to run him out there, and like I said, there’s plays that C.T. has made that I think are pretty challenging for a guy who hasn’t played outfield, balls that are kind of slicing. I feel good with Gavin out there and I expect him to make the plays.”

In 2021, Lux posted a triple-slash line of.242/.328/.364. However, the .360/.467/.500 line he produced late in the season demonstrates his potential, which had him among baseball's top prospects.

With Corey Seager now a Ranger and Trea Turner expected to take over at shortstop, the position at second base will be his to lose.