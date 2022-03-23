Dodgers: Max Muncy Appears Ready for Regular Season

Max Muncy has looked like his usual self in the batter's box this spring. Which is impressive considering he suffered a torn UCL after a collision with the Brewers Jace Peterson on the last day of the 2021 regular season.

Most Dodgers fans assumed that he would be DH-ing this spring and not be playing out in the field as his elbow continued to heal.

That has not been the case. On Monday afternoon, Muncy batted second and played third base for the Dodgers in their Cactus League tilt against the Chicago White Sox. Muncy looks remarkably healthy and at this point his progression, he might even be ready to play second on Opening Day.

Against the White Sox, Muncy with 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout and manned third base for three innings. The two-time All-Star has focused on getting his elbow back to 100% and the White Sox game was a big step forward in that endeavor.

“It felt good to be back. The elbow felt fine doing ABs against guys in the back field, but you get a little adrenaline going and see how it feels with those types of swings. It felt good today.”

Now that the Dodgers have signed Freddie Freeman, Muncy will not be playing much, if any, first base. Last season, Max played 122 games at first.

Meaning, Muncy will be playing more second and third base than he ever has in his Dodgers career. Now that the DH is here to stay in the NL, it would be a surprise if 37-year-old third baseman Justin Turner didn't rotate in and out of that spot which opens up more time at the hot corner for Muncy. It's also expected that Muncy himself would get some time in at DH as well.

The former Baylor Bear has hit over 35 home runs in each of his last three 162-game regular seasons.

If his elbow is fully healthy, he should have a serious shot at making it four-in-a-row.