Dodgers: Max Muncy Discusses Where He Will Be Playing This Year

The Dodgers signing of first baseman Freddie Freeman creates a world of lineup possibilities. What isn't much of a possibility anymore is Max Muncy playing first base. Positional versatility is one of the very few things that Freeman lacks.

Considering Muncy is still recovering from a torn UCL, he figures to be slotted in as the DH, with a little second and third base sprinkled in, for the first part of the season. Judging by Muncy's comments earlier this week, he has no problem with being shifted around to make room for Freeman. In fact, it almost sounds like he's looking forward to the Chris Taylor life.

Those comments are consistent with Muncy's prior comments about moving positions if the Dodgers signed happened to sign Freeman. Muncy had this to say in early March in appearance on AM570's Dodgers Talk with David Vassegh.

“I think it’s awesome. Imagine how dangerous we’d be if we get him [Freeman] in that lineup. It makes me really excited. Yeah, maybe it’s not as much first base but that’s ok because I think I’ve said several times I enjoy playing second base more.”

Muncy has played 149 games at second base and 104 games at third in his major league career. Neither are akin to the Dodgers disastrous experiment of playing outfielder Joc Pederson at first base in 2019. His ability to play third also means that manager Dave Roberts can swap Justin Turner into the DH role to keep his 37-year-old legs fresh.

Statistically, Muncy owns a defensive runs saved (DRS) total of plus-six at second base. Meaning, he's an above-average second baseman by that metric. That mark stands at plus-two at the hot corner.