Dodgers: Max Muncy Hopeful Albert Pujols can Hit No. 700 in LA

Albert Pujols has always been one of MLB's best hitters. The 11-time All-Star has a career batting average of .256 and is only two home runs away from reaching 700 for his career.

This season, Pujols moved into fourth place all-time passing Alex Rodriguez and currently sits 16 home runs behind Babe Ruth. Although the possibility of Pujols reaching Ruth is there, it doesn't seem likely. But 700, on the other hand, is definitely obtainable.

With the Dodgers slated to play the Cardinals for three starting tonight, one of his former LA teammates, infielder Max Muncy, said he and others in the clubhouse are actually hoping to see their Tío hit the historic homer in LA.

“No one likes to see home runs get hit against their team. But I think we’d all be OK with the exception for this one. I think all of us are kind of rooting to see him get 700 at Dodger Stadium. That would be pretty sweet, pretty special. I know for him it would be special with his family around. I think even some of our pitchers would be OK with giving up that home run.”

Apparently, Pujols' former Dodgers teammates have been watching his progress in reaching the 700 homer milestone and would love to see him make history. Muncy reiterated that no one likes to give up a home run but to see Tío Albert achieve the goal at Dodger Stadium, literally surrounded by his family, would be quite a special moment.

The Cardinals are currently in the playoff hunt so the future Hall-Of-Famer will have a few more chances to continue to add to his legendary career before he hangs up his cleats for good.