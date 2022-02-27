Skip to main content
Dodgers: Max Muncy On How His Injury Affected 2021 NLCS
Max Muncy discusses being sidelined for the Dodgers 2021 postseason and whether or not LA would've beat the Braves if he was healthy.

The Dodgers did not have one of their most important bats in the 2021 playoffs. LA's unsuccessful title defense transpired without slugger Max Muncy. Muncy suffered a serious elbow injury in the last game of the regular season. 

The injury kept him out of the post season and the Dodgers lost the NLCS (4-2) to the Atlanta Braves.

In an interview on the Bleed Los Podcast, Muncy gave his thoughts on whether or not the NLCS result would've been different if he was healthy.

“Things would have happened so different[ly], I can’t give you a definite answer on that. I know things would have been different. Whether or not we would’ve won, all you can do is speculate on that.”

Muncy gave plenty of credit to a Braves team that was playing their best baseball in the playoffs. 

“The Braves were hot, they had things going right. They had players playing out of their minds. They were the best team in the playoffs and that’s what it comes down to. We say it every year. It doesn’t matter who the best team actually is, it just matters who plays best at that time.”

No one will ever know if a healthy Muncy would've turned the tide in the Dodgers favor in the Braves series. However, it's hard to believe that having a MVP-caliber player and NL All-Star in the lineup would've hurt the Dodgers chances at beating the Braves.

Last season, Muncy led the Dodgers in home runs, RBI, and OPS (.895). 

During the interview, Muncy also stated that "things are looking real good" for his injured elbow and that he will be swing a bat "pretty soon". 

Whenever Opening Day happens is anyone's guess with the ongoing lockout, but it sounds like Muncy might be ready for the start of the Dodgers 2022 season. 

