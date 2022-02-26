Dodgers: Max Muncy Provides an Update on His Elbow Injury

Max Muncy had no choice but to watch from the dugout as the Dodgers lost the 2021 NLCS to the Braves. Max Muncy's season ended with an unfortunate, and bizarre elbow injury. On the last day of the season, a base runner collided with Muncy's elbow. The incident tore Muncy's UCL.

Now, almost five months after the injury, Muncy explained to the hosts of the Bleed Los Podcast that he's elbow is on the mend.It's getting better.

"We're getting there. It's a slow process, but everything's moving as it should. We're actually going to start swinging a bat here pretty soon. So things are looking real good. And things are looking good for the season, whenever that may end up being."

The Dodgers losing their team leader in home runs and RBI for the playoffs was not an easy pill to swallow. Muncy was also an All-Star last year. That being said, Muncy isn't throwing himself a pity party.

"It was a really unfortunate injury and it sucked, but it's one of those things that it just happened -- it's part of the sport and you can't complain about it too much."

Whenever the 2022 MLB season starts, Muncy figures to yet again be a very important bat for the Dodgers.