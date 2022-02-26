Skip to main content
Dodgers: Max Muncy Provides an Update on His Elbow Injury

Dodgers: Max Muncy Provides an Update on His Elbow Injury

Dodgers slugger Max Muncy is progressing well in his recovery from an ugly elbow injury.

Dodgers slugger Max Muncy is progressing well in his recovery from an ugly elbow injury.

Max Muncy had no choice but to watch from the dugout as the Dodgers lost the 2021 NLCS to the Braves. Max Muncy's season ended with an unfortunate, and bizarre elbow injury. On the last day of the season, a base runner collided with Muncy's elbow. The incident tore Muncy's UCL.

Now, almost five months after the injury, Muncy explained to the hosts of the Bleed Los Podcast that he's elbow is on the mend.It's getting better. 

"We're getting there. It's a slow process, but everything's moving as it should. We're actually going to start swinging a bat here pretty soon. So things are looking real good. And things are looking good for the season, whenever that may end up being."

Read More

The Dodgers losing their team leader in home runs and RBI for the playoffs was not an easy pill to swallow. Muncy was also an All-Star last year. That being said, Muncy isn't throwing himself a pity party.

"It was a really unfortunate injury and it sucked, but it's one of those things that it just happened -- it's part of the sport and you can't complain about it too much."

Whenever the 2022 MLB season starts, Muncy figures to yet again be a very important bat for the Dodgers.

USATSI_16970067
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Provides an Update on His Elbow Injury

By Staff Writer
50 seconds ago
USATSI_7493656 (1)
News

MLB News: Insider Tees Off on MLB and MLBPA Over CBA Deadlock

By Staff Writer
3 hours ago
Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws to Arizona in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: Joe Kelly Discusses Possible Return to LA

By Staff Writer
5 hours ago
USATSI_8503770
News

Dodgers: Eric Gagne Dials Up the Velocity in Recent Video

By Staff Writer
7 hours ago
USATSI_15780403 (1)
News

Dodgers: FanGraphs Lists Four LA Prospects on Top 100 List

By Staff Writer
Feb 24, 2022
USATSI_17273793
News

MLB News: League Fires Shot Across the Bow on Wednesday

By Staff Writer
Feb 24, 2022
USATSI_14839958
News

Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson On Track for Opening Day

By Staff Writer
Feb 24, 2022
USATSI_17000544
News

Dodgers: Boston Writer Thinks Red Sox Should Sign Kenley Jansen

By Staff Writer
Feb 24, 2022