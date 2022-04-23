Dodgers: Max Muncy's Athletic Makes an Appearance on ESPN

The Dodgers 6-1 win over the Padres on Friday night was full of highlights. Mookie Betts erupted for two home runs, a steal, and three runs scored. Starter Julio Urías settled down after an uneven first few innings to allow just one earned in five innings of work. All that being said, Max Muncy still might have had the highlight of the night and no, it wasn't his home run to center field.

In the seventh inning, Justin Turner hit a sacrifice fly that scored Trea Turner. Muncy attempted to take second base on the play. His incredibly athletic slide was noticed by many on the internet, including ESPN SportsCenter,

It was an A for effort, but Muncy was ruled out on the play. The Dodgers chalenged the ruling on the field, but to no avail. The umpires ruled that Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth tagged Muncy out on the play.

Muncy's play is just another example of how athletic the slugger is. He's not Shohei Ohtani or Trea Turner, but the two-time All-Star has those quick twitch muscles that every successful baseball player needs.

On the season, Muncy has had a bit of a slow start at the plate. He's slashing .167/.352/.357, but many, including Muncy himself, expected his bat to start the season slowly considering he's coming off of a serious elbow injury.

The Dodgers and Padres resume their series today at 5:40PM PST. Tyler Anderson is set to get the start against the Padres Yu Darvish.