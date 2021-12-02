Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Max Scherzer, Trea Turner

    Dodgers: Max Scherzer Blames His Dead Arm On Misuse By Los Angeles

    Author:

    Last year, at the trade deadline, Max Scherzer and Trea Turner were added to Los Angeles's roster. Both ended up being crucial to making the playoffs. Turner injected some life into the lineup and won a batting title, while the team went 11-0 in Scherzer's regular-season starts. 

    In the playoffs, though, their performances took a turn for the worst. Turner couldn't hit the side of a barn while Scherzer had an arm that was deadened during game 6 of the NLCS.

    Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic was among those to report Scherzer's introductory press conference with the Mets where, at one point, he partially blamed LA's usage for his dead arm issue.

    From 2019 to 2021, Scherzer had various workloads. In 2019, he tossed 172.1 innings. He threw 67.1 innings in 2020 and 179.1 in 2021. That's a 112-inning increase between the last two seasons, not including the postseason, and a significant step up in use for any veteran arm.

    Read More

    Notably, he did not blame his usage out of the bullpen in game 5 of the NLDS as a reason.

    Whatever the true problem was, it doesn't seem to have impacted his negotiations as he has now signed a sizable new contract with the New York Mets.

    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers: Max Scherzer Blames His Dead Arm On Misuse By Los Angeles

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates his two run homerun against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game five of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Corey Seager Reportedly Turned Down Contract Extension from LA

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17016424_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Phillies Want Free Agent Righty Corey Knebel

    Nov 30, 2021
    USATSI_10888211
    News

    Dodgers Reportedly Sign RHP Daniel Hudson

    Nov 30, 2021
    Chris Taylor_100720
    News

    Dodgers: Free Agent Market For Chris Taylor Heating Up

    Nov 30, 2021
    Corey Seager
    News

    Dodgers: Free Agent Corey Seager Signs Huge Deal to Leave LA

    Nov 30, 2021
    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers: Max Scherzer Inks Big Payday With Mets

    Nov 29, 2021
    Jul 6, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor (3) forces out Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) during an intrasquad game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Looking at Kris Bryant as a Fallback Chris Taylor Signs Elsewhere

    Nov 29, 2021