Dodgers: Miguel Vargas Among Prospects with 'Best Hit Tool' in the League

The young infielder has great potential, as he sits among the top 14 prospects in baseball for hit tools.

There is often speculation as to which prospect’s tools will perform well against the most elite players at the major league level. MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo polled MLB executives to see which prospect has the best hit tool.

Hit tools take a look at who is going to hit for a high average. At the top Mayo's list was Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks:

29% — Corbin Carroll, OF, D-backs

23% — Gunnar Henderson, SS/3B, Orioles

9% — Sal Frelick, OF, Brewers

6% — Jackson Chourio, OF, Brewers

6% — Jackson Holliday, SS, Orioles

6% — Termarr Johnson, 2B/SS, Pirates

Also received votes: Jacob Berry, 3B/OF, Marlins; Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Cubs; Edouard Julien, 2B, Twins; Marcelo Mayer, SS, Red Sox; Jackson Merrill, SS, Padres; Miguel Vargas, 3B/OF, Dodgers; Jordan Walker, OF, Cardinals

Of the prospects in the polling, there were no Dodgers listed high on the list. Miguel Vargas was one player who did show up in the group of "others receiving votes.”

Given that there are eight total players listed in “among the others”, the fact that Vargas is listed is pretty impressive, as he is sitting in the top 14 prospects in baseball for hit tools.

There is consistency in that Baseball America also listed Vargas as their Dodgers prospect with the best hit tool.

Vargas’ playing history also proves his potential. The infielder was a top-40 prospect before the 2022 season according to Baseball Prospectus and Baseball America, and by midseason, he moved up to number 22 on BP’s list. As a 22-year-old, Vargas batted .304/.404/.511 with Oklahoma City in 2022. He was also voted Best MLB Prospect in the Triple-A Pacific League.

Because the 23-year-old is expected to get more opportunities this season, expect to see his hit tool action.