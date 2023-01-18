Dodgers: Miguel Vargas Hopes to Represent Cuba in WBC Someday

The infielder aims to provide his skillset to both the Dodgers and his home country.

As Miguel Vargas kicks off his early career in the major leagues, he has set high goals for himself to represent both the Dodger’s club and his home country, Cuba.

This season, the Dodgers are looking to take advantage of the 23-year-old’s talents. Vargas showed glimpses of what he can provide in 2022, slashing .170/.200/.255 with a .455 OPS in 47 at-bats in the majors.

During a recent interview an event in Miami, the infielder shared how he envisions the upcoming season going for him:

"I have the same mentality. There are things that I cannot control; I only control my preparation, and what I can do on the field. I want to win, I want to have a ring. Just as I am proud of what Yordan Alvarez, Yuli [Gurriel], who got a ring this year and for me they are a reference for me. I want to be on that stage too, and I want to compete, and I want to win."

As he earns more playing time and sharpens his skills, he also works towards someday representing Cuba in WBC. Vargas emphasized importance of playing for his home country:

“It would mean everything to me as I said, as I said before, for me I am simply a Cuban representation of what Cuba is. I want to represent my country all the time every year that I can, as all the athletes in the world represent it, no more, however. I still think that it is not the time for me to represent it and I would like to be able to do it in the future."

The Dodgers will certainly find ways to utilize the Cuban’s play next season as he already shows early signs of versatility and commitment. There is a lot in store for Vargas in the coming years, as he looks to make a large impact in Los Angeles.