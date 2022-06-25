Dodgers: Mitch White Set to Make Fifth Start of the Season

Injuries to the starting staff continue to be a pain point for the Dodgers this season. On Friday, the team placed Andrew Heaney on the injured list with a shoulder issue. Heaney had made just one start since April 17th due to...a shoulder issue. It doesn't bode well for his availability this season.

Since Heaney was scheduled to start the Dodgers Fox primetime game today, LA has now tapped Mitch White to make his fifth start of the season.

So far this season, White has a 3.31 and a 0.98 WHIP in four starts. His most recent start was on June 7th against the Chicago White Sox. The righty threw five shutout innings, striking out five and not giving up a walk in the process.

The former Santa Clara University standout could continue to see starts this summer as the Dodgers try to patch together a starting rotation without Walker Buehler and Andrew Heaney.