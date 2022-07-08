Skip to main content
Dodgers: MLB Expert Sounds Off on Clayton Kershaw Starting All-Star Game

Harold Reynolds had some strong opinions about Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw starting the All-Star Game later this month.

Dodger Stadium will be hosting the All-Star Game in less than two weeks. Every year, there's debates about who's deserving of an All-Star nod, which players got snubbed, and which pitchers should be starting for each team. For MLB Network's Harold Reynolds, there's one clear choice for who should be starting on the mound for the NL All-Star team: Clayton Kershaw.

Reynolds explained why Kershaw has to get the start for the NL All-Stars at Chavez Ravine. He's not the first to voice his support of the idea, but his conviction in his opinion was a sight to see for Dodgers fans.

“The All-Star game, one is an exhibition you market the sport, you put your best out here that generational, or season-wise, whatever it is, but Clayton Kershaw, pitching in LA in an All-Star Game is a huge story. We can’t mess this up. There hasn’t been an All-Star Game since 1980 in LA and Kershaw has been the best pitcher in this generation. …you can’t mess it up.”

Reynolds noted that Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcántara has been the best pitcher on the senior circuit, but also mentioned how Tony Gonsolin getting the start over Kershaw, would not sit well with him.

“If they start Gonsolin, and not Kershaw, and Kershaw’s there, I have a problem with that.”

Unlike the position player starters, the respective managers have final say on the starting pitchers. Braves manager Brian Snitker, who will skipper the NL All-Stars, will have a big decision to make, but for Reynolds, it's a no-brainer.

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_17955076_168396005_lowres
