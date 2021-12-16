Dodgers: MLB Insider Suggests LHP Carlos Rodón for LA

This winter, so far, has not been good for the Dodgers. Corey Seager and Max Scherzer have moved on. While Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen are still on the free-agent market. Only Chris Taylor was re-signed. With so few transactions happening before the MLB lockout there is still a significant area of need on the 40-man roster: Major League ready starting pitching.

The 2021 season began with Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Trevor Bauer, Julio Urias, and Dustin May in the starting rotation. Then things went bad. May's elbow gave out and he was lost for the year. Bauer missed the second half of the season while facing sexual assault allegations that have yet to be resolved and Kershaw was limited to just 15.1 innings after July 3rd due to a problem with his forearm.

As of right now, Urias and Buehler are the only two starters left on the staff for 2022. And while they're fantastic, that's simply not enough to complete a full 162 games.

In 2022, the Dodgers will have a few internal solutions at their disposal. Tony Gonsolin will be months removed from shoulder issues that hampered him throughout most of last season. They acquired left-hander Andrew Heaney hoping to turn him into a decent innings eater for the backend of the rotation. Before the lockout, they were connected to a few other pitchers as well. David Price, Mitch White, and Andre Jackson are other options with starting rotation experience in their careers, but it’s still unclear what their roles will be next year.

Trevor Bauer's future with the club is still unclear but it's unlikely he'll see time on the active roster with the Los Angeles District Attorney's investigation still active.

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN recently suggested free agent left-hander Carlos Rodon as a possibility for the Dodgers on a "short-term, high-AAV (average annual value) contract." However, Andrew Friedman has been known to look at the trade market rather than overpaying for a free agent arm.

Gonzalez laid out one possible best-case scenario trade.

Acquiring a top-shelf starter by trading more prospects seems unlikely, but Friedman and his front office could also get creative with the major league roster. One path towards doing so, which has Dodgers fans salivating: Signing Freddie Freeman, a move that would free up the ability to trade for a top-flight starting pitcher and significantly alter the complexion of this division.

In 2021, the 28-year-old lefty had the best season of his major league career. He went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA (2.65 FIP) in 24 starts with the White Sox. Last April, he almost threw a no-hitter but hit a batter in the ninth inning.

Why LA Should Consider Signing Rodón to Fill Rotation!

In May of 2019, he had Tommy John surgery and still struggles to remain healthy as he also has had to deal with some shoulder issues. Over his seven seasons in the big leagues, Rodón has just one season where he’s thrown more than 150 innings and that was back in 2016 when he was just 23-years-old. Last season, he only pitched 132.2 innings. Before 2021, Rodón owned a career ERA of 4.14 in 536.2 IP.

As Gonzalez suggests, if an agreement could be made on a short-term, high-money deal, it may make sense for the Dodgers. But it still leaves the starting rotation a bit short if Clayton Kershaw decides to leave or another couple of injuries pop up early in the season like they did in 2021. No one wants to go through that again.