Dodgers: MLB Network Makes Crazy Comparison Between Tony Gonsolin & LA Legend

Tony Gonsolin is enjoying his best season as a Dodgers starter this year. Prior to play on Thursday, Gonsolin ranks second in the majors in ERA (1.58) and boasts a perfect 7-0 record. By any stretch of the imagination, Gonsolin has been really, really good this year.

But MLB Network made a mind-boggling comparison on Wednesday, even for the most diehard of Tony Smokes enthusiasts. The league's network was discussing Gonsolin's first ten starts of the 2022 season and decided to compare his statistics to the start of Sandy Koufax's 1963 season.

Look, Gonsolin has been great, but there's only one pitcher that should ever be compared to the Left Arm of God and that's Clayton Kershaw. Everyone, including this website, needs content, but MLB Network crossed the Rubicon with this wild Gonsolin-Koufax comparison.

Tony is enjoying a fine season across the board. He's limited the long ball this year (0.63 HR/9) and is stranding 88.1% of baserunners. Throughout his career, control has been an issue, but this season his walk rate (8.3%) is the lowest it's been since his upstart 2020 campaign (4.0%). That has lead to a microscopic 0.86 WHIP this year.

He's also redone his pitch mix. In the past, Gonsolin has heavily relied on his four-seam fastball, but this year, he's throwing his heater just 35.8% of the time (his career average is 43.3%). He doesn't have a Koufax-curveball, but he's using it more than ever this season.

Gonsolin might be an All-Star this year, and is deserving, but he's not quite deserving of a Koufax comparison.