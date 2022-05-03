Dodgers: Mookie Betts Addresses Diet Criticism From Fans

Baseball fans occasionally take it up on themselves to help hitters break slumps. Dodgers fans, are no different. Back when Cody Bellinger grew his hair out, but couldn't seem to hit water if he fell out of a boat, fans were clamoring for him to shear off his mane.

Last year, Dodgers fans decided to draw another parallel when it came to Mookie Betts' slump and his new diet. Betts discussed being vegan and after a subpar 2021 by his standards (.854 OPS), many fans decided that his new diet was to blame.

His slow start to this year (.720 OPS) has only intensified Dodgers fans attributing his vegan diet to his lack of offensive consistency .

Betts spoke with The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett and revealed that his vegan diet is not a valid excuse nor worthy of superstition since, he's not eating vegan at the moment.

“You can tell them – I do eat steak. Now what’s the next excuse when I don’t hit?”

Like many Dodgers players Betts is watching his diet closely and right now, he's not consuming dairy. Bottom line? He's trying to eat has healthy as possible.

“It really came from dairy and egg yolks. So I don’t do either of those It’s real. I don’t know why people freak out. I don’t think steak had anything to do with me hitting but call it whatever you want to call it. … It’s just good that I’m healthy.”

That should put the vegan jokes to bed for Betts.

In his last 25 at-bats, Betts appears to be turning the corner. He's 8-for-25 (.320) with a home run, five walks, and zero strikeouts.