Skip to main content

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Addresses Diet Criticism From Fans

Fear not Dodgers fans, Mookie Betts is eating meat.

Baseball fans occasionally take it up on themselves to help hitters break slumps. Dodgers fans, are no different. Back when Cody Bellinger grew his hair out, but couldn't seem to hit water if he fell out of a boat, fans were clamoring for him to shear off his mane.

Last year, Dodgers fans decided to draw another parallel when it came to Mookie Betts' slump and his new diet. Betts discussed being vegan and after a subpar 2021 by his standards (.854 OPS), many fans decided that his new diet was to blame. 

His slow start to this year (.720 OPS) has only intensified Dodgers fans attributing his vegan diet to his lack of offensive consistency .

Betts spoke with The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett and revealed that his vegan diet is not a valid excuse nor worthy of superstition since, he's not eating vegan at the moment.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“You can tell them – I do eat steak. Now what’s the next excuse when I don’t hit?”

Like many Dodgers players Betts is watching his diet closely and right now, he's not consuming dairy. Bottom line? He's trying to eat has healthy as possible. 

“It really came from dairy and egg yolks. So I don’t do either of those It’s real. I don’t know why people freak out. I don’t think steak had anything to do with me hitting but call it whatever you want to call it. … It’s just good that I’m healthy.”

That should put the vegan jokes to bed for Betts. 

In his last 25 at-bats, Betts appears to be turning the corner. He's 8-for-25 (.320) with a home run, five walks, and zero strikeouts. 

Mookie BettsLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_17953808_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Cut Two Players To Get To 26-Man Roster

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
USATSI_15780813_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Veteran Reliever Perfect in First Game for LA

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_15956771_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Jackie Robinson Bat Fetches Record Price at Auction

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_13389163_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Starter Writers Comical Message in Twins Dugout

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18186893_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Discusses HIs Early Season Offensive Struggles

By Staff WriterMay 2, 2022
USATSI_16353263_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Writer Sounds Off On Team's Decision to Sign Trevor Bauer

By Staff WriterMay 1, 2022
USATSI_18091590_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Ticket Donation to Non-Profits Ties Record

By Staff WriterMay 1, 2022
USATSI_14526075_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury News: LA Activates Reliever Tommy Kahnle for Sunday's Game

By Staff WriterMay 1, 2022