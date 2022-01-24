Dodgers: Mookie Betts Announces He's Starting a Gaming Channel

MLB players aren't robots, and even without the MLB lockout they have interests outside of baseball. After all, after their career is over, they have a life ahead of them full with hobbies and enjoyment to be had. With the MLB lock out still in progress, Dodgers MVP Mookie Betts has taken one of his favorite pastimes and made it into a gaming channel on Youtube.com. Don't worry, it's not a bowling channel.

First things first, Mookavelli is a fantastic gamer tag, and 50/50 squad is a great group name.

His Youtube description reads:

"Exclusive gaming content from 2X World Series Champion Mookie Betts! Battle royale and arena modes are my favorite! Drop in and say "Hello!"

Battle Royale and Arena Modes reference the incredibly popular game Fortnite. Fortnite has quickly become all the rage since its release in 2017. In this day and age of gaming, it's likely that Betts will also be playing some COD (Call of Duty) on his channel. Betts has previously stated that he and his teammates frequently would play video games after MLB games to pass the time and build camaraderie.

"This is another time passer. After games, me and my teammates play Call of Duty, Fortnite, and all the other games together. I think it's a good team bonding thing."

He also expressed a fondness for Madden. Betts frequently plays with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills.

When asked about who the best COD player was on the Dodgers, Betts simply said it's certainly not him, but didn't reveal his Dodgers-COD power rankings. Our staff's guess? Cody Bellinger.