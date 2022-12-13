Dodgers: Mookie Betts Begins Offseason Hitting Program at Famed Baseball Facility

What do you do when you've already reached the pinnacle of your career as a baseball player? When you've won the World Series twice, you've won an MVP Award and finished second two other times, you're a six-time Gold Glove winner and five-time Silver Slugger, and you've already earned more than $100 million with more than $300 million still to come over the next decade?

Well, if you're Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, the answer to "What do you do?" is "Keep trying to get better."

Mookie headed up to Kent, Washington, to hit the facilities at Driveline Baseball. Driveline is famous for helping baseball players tweak and fine-tune every aspect of their performance to be as good as they can be. Betts is a very little guy by baseball standards, so every bit of optimization is important for him as a ballplayer.

"There's no right time to do anything. You just gotta start doing."

Eagle-eyed viewers of that clip will notice Betts giving a hug to his Dodgers teammate Chris Taylor, which is a welcome sight for everyone. Taylor struggled mightily in 2022, and getting him right would be a huge boost for L.A. next season. Having a full season of healthy, effective Taylor and Max Muncy would be like two big offseason acquisitions.

Hopefully we'll get more information at some point about what the two Los Angeles stars are working on at Driveline, but just that drive and desire to get better is very encouraging for next year.

Is it spring yet?