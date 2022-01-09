Skip to main content
Dodgers: Mookie Betts is Taking Up Golf for a Week in February
On Wednesday, it was announced that Mookie Betts would be playing in the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the end of January.

Mookie joins other non-golf sports celebrities such as former NFL quarterbacks Alex Smith and Steve Young, soccer great Mia Hamm, and other celebrities in the film and music industries who are currently signed up to participate in the event.

From the tournament website:

Monterey Peninsula Foundation is proud to host the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In the last fiscal year, the Foundation donated $12.3 million to support local nonprofits in Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties.

The pro-am tournament began in 1937, when Bing Crosby hosted the first professional tourney at Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. Since 1987, the PGA event has been sponsored by AT&T and recognized as the unofficial opening of the new PGA season in golf.

Dodgers Players Golfing

Betts is one of those people who excels at everything competitive, so there's a good chance he'll do well in the 54-hole event.

Tickets are on sale now and can be found here. The festivities run from January 31-February 6, 2022.

