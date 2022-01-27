Dodgers: Mookie Betts Says One Thing Made Him More Nervous Than the 2020 World Series

Mookie Betts, the Dodgers' right fielder, has been incredibly active this winter. He married and honeymooned; he added in some charitable efforts; he set up a gaming channel; and he took part in a Professional Bowler's Association event in Downey, California.

It was during the Players Championship that he revealed professional bowling might be a bit more nerve-racking than playing for a World Series title.

I think I was more nervous here than game seven of the World Series game — or game six of the World Series. I was pretty nervous. I forgot how mentally exhausting this is then physically as well. I mean, 28 games two days and that’s a lot. You know, it is what it is. I just feel like I forgot how hard it is. It’s just been a little while since I’ve been out here. And you know, bowling in league, you know, you think would be fine. But here’s a different animal.

Twenty-eight games in two days is definitely a lot and it won't be easy to maintain his stamina and composure. Standing alone on the biggest stage in the sport, all eyes on you, is intense and a pressure that has seen so much talent fail or, in the case of two-time World Series Champion Mookie Betts, rise to the occasion.