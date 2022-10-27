Skip to main content

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Spotted Hooping it Up in Memphis

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts remains committed to his goal of just being really good at everything he does during a basketball workout in Memphis.

With the rumors swirling that the Dodgers might ask right-fielder Mookie Betts to move to second base if they were to sign free-agent slugger Aaron Judge, Mookie's future is kind of up in the air right now. Betts was originally a second baseman in the Red Sox system and switched positions mostly because Boston had Dustin Pedroia on a longterm contract, so second base isn't a crazy idea.

But before Mookie was even in the Red Sox system, he had a couple other athletic endeavors, too. At John Overton High School in Nashville, Betts excelled in bowling, being named the Tennessee Boys Bowler of the Year in 2010 with a high score of 290. As we all know, Betts rolled a 300 game earlier this month shortly after celebrating his 30th birthday.

In addition to bowling and baseball (where, oh yeah, he batted .548 with 24 stolen bases his senior year), Mookie also excelled in basketball, being named the MVP of the District 12-AAA league his senior year with an average of 14.1 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals per game.

So maybe Betts was just keeping all his options open when he was spotted at the University of Memphis running basketball drills over the weekend.

Jump shots, free throws, three-pointers, left-handed reverse layups — Mookie looks pretty comfortable on the basketball court. But no worries, Betts is under contract for ten more years in Los Angeles, so basketball remains just a fun way for him to get a workout in.

Although I hear there's a basketball team in L.A. that might be able to use a shooter...

