Dodgers: Mookie Betts Thinks Hanser Alberto is LA's Catalyst on the Roster

The utility star is keeping the team loose in Los Angeles

This past offseason when the Dodgers inked veteran utility man Hanser Alberto to a one-year deal, it had all the makings of another Andrew Friedman bargain bin gem. He was coming off back-to-back-to-back fine seasons in a backup role where he hit a combined .292 while playing quality defense all over the field for the Orioles and Royals.

While things haven't quite panned out numbers wise in LA for Hanser, he's more than made up for it in the clubhouse chemistry department.

Dodgers players haven't been shy in praising Hanser's energy on the field and in the clubhouse. Over the weekend, All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts praised Hanser as a "very important person to have" in the clubhouse.

His pedestrian .619 OPS doesn't look great on the team stats page, but if Alberto is keeping the team happy, that's a metric that doesn't show up on FanGraphs. 

He's also proven to be invaluable in other ways. For example, his record-breaking work in relief for Dave Roberts has been a savior for the bullpen.

Hanser Alberto First Career Strikeout Breakdown, Dodgers Position Player Pitching Makes History

He puts smiles on the players' faces. He plays steady defense and is the best position player pitcher in LA since Russell Martin. .240 batting average be damned, Hanser Alberto is a sneaky solid MVP choice for the Dodgers in 2022.

