Skip to main content

Dodgers Mural: Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda Immortalized On New Venice Beach Mural

The two Dodgers legends will forever be remembered and can be seen in one of the hottest tourist attractions in Los Angeles
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When you think of Dodgers baseball, you don't have to think much harder when considering Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda as some of the most notable Dodgers legends. The people of Los Angeles know this and have found a new way to properly immortalize them.

Venice Beach has remained a top attraction for locals and tourists to come by and check what it has to offer. Venice contains shops, a skating rink, the beach weather and of course plenty of art to look at.

Now Dodgers fans can take a peak at the newest mural installed by Gustavo Zermeno Junior, or "G-Z Junior" on his Instagram. The mural can be seen on Venice Blvd with a key engraving reading "Win for Vin."

The artist made the mural in hopes of inspiring the team and getting into the next round over the Padres. As if the Dodgers don't have enough reasons to be inspired they've been able to find one more. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the Dodgers losing control of home field advantage, game three becomes that much more important. The Dodgers don't want to go down 2-1 and end up back at Petco Park in a closeout game. 

Instead it's time for the Dodgers to get back into focus and think of how proud they will make Scully and Lasorda in what has already been a historic season. To see all the records and accolades come to a waste would be a huge disappointment so the hope now becomes for the Dodgers to get back to being the most feared team in baseball.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19161206_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Austin Barnes on Team's Struggles on Offense

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19232342_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Gets First Postseason Hit Against Former Team

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19231412_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Know His Team is Ready for a Win or Go Home Game 4

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19232315_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Still Loves Hitting Against Blake Snell

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19232246_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Fans React to Bad Missed Strike Calls in Game 3 of the NLDS

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19221518_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers NLDS: Manny Machado Responds to Analyst Who Picked LA to Win Game 2

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19149771_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Roberts Holding Out Hope for Bellinger's Offense to Show Up

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19217266_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers NLDS: Glaring Problem For Dodgers Is Not Being Able To Put Points On The Board

By Ryan Menzie