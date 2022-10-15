Dodgers Mural: Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda Immortalized On New Venice Beach Mural

When you think of Dodgers baseball, you don't have to think much harder when considering Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda as some of the most notable Dodgers legends. The people of Los Angeles know this and have found a new way to properly immortalize them.

Venice Beach has remained a top attraction for locals and tourists to come by and check what it has to offer. Venice contains shops, a skating rink, the beach weather and of course plenty of art to look at.

Now Dodgers fans can take a peak at the newest mural installed by Gustavo Zermeno Junior, or "G-Z Junior" on his Instagram. The mural can be seen on Venice Blvd with a key engraving reading "Win for Vin."

The artist made the mural in hopes of inspiring the team and getting into the next round over the Padres. As if the Dodgers don't have enough reasons to be inspired they've been able to find one more.

With the Dodgers losing control of home field advantage, game three becomes that much more important. The Dodgers don't want to go down 2-1 and end up back at Petco Park in a closeout game.

Instead it's time for the Dodgers to get back into focus and think of how proud they will make Scully and Lasorda in what has already been a historic season. To see all the records and accolades come to a waste would be a huge disappointment so the hope now becomes for the Dodgers to get back to being the most feared team in baseball.