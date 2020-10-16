SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

Dodgers Need Dustin May, Flailing Lineup to Save Season Dave Roberts Left to Fail

Ian Casselberry

The Dodgers made postseason history with their 11-run first-inning outburst in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series Wednesday. But ghosts of October past were hauntingly familiar last night in a Game 4 to the Braves, 10-2, leaving Los Angeles on the verge of elimination.

Clayton Kershaw carried the only playoff history that truly matters into his Game 4 start. A 4.23 postseason ERA showed that relying on him to rescue the Dodgers’ season was folly. 

Yet for five innings, Kershaw allowed only one run, serving up a homer to the now-unstoppable Marcell Ozuna. Manager Dave Roberts should’ve realized that Kershaw was as good as he needed to be, then moved on. 

Instead, he brought the left-hander out for one inning too many. Letting Kershaw face the top of Atlanta’s batting order for a third time was courting disaster and doom predictably followed.

No, the Dodgers’ offense disappearing after its Game 3 eruption, shut down by a rookie who hadn’t pitched since Sept. 27, didn’t help Kershaw. Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, and Cody Bellinger combined to bat an inexplicable 0-for-15.

Maybe that keeps Roberts from shouldering the entire blame for Game 4 falling out of reach. But the Dodgers have been here before and it’s difficult to imagine that the manager will get another chance to redeem himself.

Until that decision comes, the Dodgers are down 3-1 in the series and fans are largely left to wishful thinking about Atlanta sports history. But does the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI really apply here in any way?

No pressure on Dustin May, right? Just the Dodgers’ season at stake. May was the team’s Opening Day starter, so if this is the final game for 2020 he’ll be the curly red-maned bookends for the entire campaign.

The Dodgers’ salvation might be that the Braves are forced to start either Josh Tomlin or Kyle Wright, both of whom were pummeled earlier in this series. That’s what this season has come to. The postseason continuing might depend on the opposing manager’s decision.

Ian Casselberry watchdogs sports media for Awful Announcing. He’s covered baseball for SB Nation, Yahoo Sports and MLive, and was one of Bleacher Report’s first lead MLB writers. Please follow Ian on Twitter @iancass and give him a listen at The Podcass.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Gillyking
Gillyking

Hearing calls for Utley, Cora or even Hinsch, and now Sciosia.. regardless, if Roberts doesn't somehow pull out this series, he has to go! The LAD players are great enough to win the WS, However the malpractice with the pitching staff mis-management is asinine and the entire organization does not deserve watching Roberts allow another championship circle and go down the drain. Sure he "wants to win", who doesn't, but sorry Dave, you have to accept that you've reached your pinnacle. In a lengthy season Roberts has the talent to eventually succeed to great heights, but to win top end high leverage 4gm series of this magnitude is another matter. His love for his players often dictated his decision making in clutch time. It is most likely that proverbial Achilles heel or a good guy manager.
If it weren't for who Kenley or Clayton are, KJ wouldn't have been allowed to stay in and nearly blow an NlDS game, and unhealthyClayton would not have gotten the gm4 start. To then keep both of them in beyond their capabilities at the time while letting multiples of his bully's to sit and rust. Assuming Doc has the sole responsibility for pitching decisions, (meaning not in tandem with AF) then it falls on him and his judgement is simply flawed at this level. I'm keeping the faith but I don't think that Roberts will get any more chances if this one also Peters out. Go Dodgers

jerry11
jerry11

The Dodgers do not adapt at all to the unexpected. Rarely have under Roberts. That That's why they don't produce with RISPERDAL. That's part DR, part FO. Hard to imagine Doc coming back in 2021. Get Mike Sciosia. He'll stand up better to the FO and will hold players accountable for lack of production.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 3 Chat, Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. on FS1

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 1 Chat, Monday at 5:08 p.m. on Fox

[Updated: Final score: Braves 5, Dodgers 1. Will Smith the winner (0-1), Blake Treinen the loser (0-1). No L.A. home runs. Atlanta leads the NLCS one game to none. Game 2 with Clayton Kershaw versus Ian Anderson tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. PT.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 4 Chat, Thursday at 5:08 p.m. on Fox

[Updated: Final score. Braves 10, Dodgers 2. Byrse Wilson the winner (1-0), Clayton Kershaw the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Edwin Rios (2). Atlanta leads the series three games to one.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 2 Chat, Tuesday at 3:05 p.m. on FS1

[Updated: Final score: Braves 8, Dodgers 7. Tyler Matzek the winner (0-1), Tony Gonsolin the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (1) and Max Muncy (1). Atlanta leads the best of seven NLCS two games to none.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

After Historic Win, Dodgers Turn to Clayton Series to Even NLCS

Kershaw's postseason performances have historically been more troublesome with each successive series (4.02 in the NLDS, 4.61 in the NLCS and 5.40 in the World Series). A bit more detail within. The Dodgers can probably afford one clunker from Kershaw this October, but it can’t be tonight. They can't go down three games to one following last night's triumph. They need to even the series and build on that momentum.

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis

Dodgers Must Rally With Clayton Kershaw Scratched From NLCS Game 2 Start

Dodgers longtime ace Clayton Kershaw has been scratched from his National League Championship Series Game 2 start with back spasms, with rookie Tony Gonsolin replacing him versus the Braves at 3:05 p.m. PT today at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis

Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 2 Chat, Wednesday at 6:08 p.m. on FS1

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, Padres 5. Clayton Kershaw the winner (1-0), Zach Davies the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Cody Bellinger (1). Dodgers take a 2-0 lead in the series and can wrap it up with a sweep tomorrow.]

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis

Dodgers' Rally Falls Short in Game 2 Loss, But Provides Hope for Game 3

The Dodgers are down 0-2 in the NLCS after losing Game 2 to the Braves, 8-7. But their position might not be as dire as that appears.

Ian Casselberry

Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 3 Chat, Thursday at 6:08 p.m. on MLBN

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 12, Padres 3. Julio Urias the winner (1-0), Adrian Morejon the loser (0-1). No home runs. Dodgers sweep the series, three games to none and move on to to face the Braves in the National League Championship Series, beginning Sunday at Texas.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Personnel Weirdness as Dodgers Add Alex Wood to 28-Man NLCS Roster

But a 15th Los Angeles pitcher and Alex Wood of all people getting the nod? Really, Andrew Friedman? Alex Wood, who after going a whopping 35 2/3, with a 5.80 ERA and 6.38 FIP and 1.402 WHIP for Cincinnati in the non-pandemic season of 2019 and followed up with 12 2/3, 6.39, 5.01 and 1.816 for the Dodgers in 2020? The one who allowed runs in five of his nine appearances this season and five earned in the four innings of this final three outings (11.25 ERA) and who hasn't pitched since September 26? That Alex Wood?

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole