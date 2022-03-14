Skip to main content
Dodgers: Nelson Cruz Signs with Nationals; No Longer DH Option for LA
Nelson Cruz
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Nelson Cruz Signs with Nationals; No Longer DH Option for LA

Nelson Cruz agreed to a deal with the Nationals on Sunday which means the Dodgers will have to look elsewhere to solidify their DH options.

After a slew of speculation about where Nelson Cruz might sign, the veteran slugger is taking his talents to Washington D.C. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal confirmed that the Nationals signed Cruz to a one-year deal.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the deal includes a mutual option for 2023 plus a buyout.

On Saturday, it was reported that the Dodgers were in the mix to sign Cruz. LA and the rival Padres appeared to be the two leading candidates, but the 41-year-old elected to stay on the east coast. Cruz played the second half of his 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Rays. 

Between his time with the Rays and Twins last year, Cruz had 32 home runs and 86 RBI. Not too bad for an old guy!

With Cruz no longer an option, the Dodgers could turn to other options for DH depth. Albert Pujols and Jorge Soler are both still free agents. 

