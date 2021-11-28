Dodgers: New Mural Featuring Julio Urias and Lakers' Kobe Bryant Spotted In LA

A new mural has appeared in Los Angeles and it depicts two of Los Angeles' greatest sports moments from two heroes. The late, great Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Dodgers World Series pitcher, Julio Urias.

The mural is in Highland Park and has already attracted many local Angelenos for photo opportunities and more.

Kobe Bryant will always be a basketball legend and anything that pays tribute to the five-time NBA champion will be well-received in LA. Bryant played all 1,346 games of his Hall of Fame career with the Lakers.

When fans look back on the 2020 World Series, Julio Urias closing out the last game is what they see. It's one of the top moments of the championship run so to have it immortalized on the streets of Los Angeles means a great deal not only to the baseball community but to the Mexican community as well.

In 2021, Julio Urias was the only pitcher in the majors to get 20 wins.