Skip to main content

Dodgers News: A Slow Offseason Could Result in A Big Offseason Next Year

MLB Insider Mark Feinsand thinks L.A. is gearing up for a huge offseason next year

Many Dodger fans aren't happy with how this offseason is going thus far. The Dodgers have lost a lot more than they've gained, and fans wonder why that is. Are the Dodgers a full-go on this youth movement? Does their financial situation on Trevor Bauer have something to do with it? Many of us may never know. 

MLB insider Mark Feinsand appeared on MLB Networks High Heat with Chris Mad Dog Russo and believes L.A. is set to make a big splash in next year's offseason. After mad Dog mentioned that San Diego had been more active this offseason than the Dodgers, Feinsand said: 

“Well, remember, there was a big gap between the Dodgers and Padres. The Padres are trying to catch the Dodgers, the Dodgers are still a really good team even after losing some of the guys they’ve lost. They do need to do something. I don’t know if there are going to be any huge moves. I don’t see them going out and paying [Carlos] Correa what he’s gonna want. I think Dansby Swanson’s market is going to explode because he’s the last shortstop available and you’ve still got four or five teams in the market for a shortstop, which I think benefits him, I think his number’s going to go up.

“I can see the Dodgers almost sitting out a little, making a few moves here and there — they need to get a pitcher, we don’t think [Walker] Buehler’s going to pitch. If he pitches this year, it’s maybe in September, but you don’t know what a guy’s going to be coming off of Tommy John. I think the Dodgers have their eye on next offseason, on Shohei Ohtani hitting the free-agent market, and they’re kind of saving all that big, big money to hand him whatever he wants.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I’m not sure there’s anything left on the market that makes sense for them at the price it’s going to cost, to go out there and warrant spending a whole lot of money right now.”

L.A. would take a big risk if that were true, although the reward would be very high. Shohei Ohtani is already considered possibly the greatest baseball player of all time, dude is a unicorn and no one alive has seen someone like him. 

As things stand, Ohtani is set to become a free agent in 2023 and will be making $30 million. 

Ohtani, 28, is projected to sign a monster contract next season, and many teams will be in the running for "Shotime." 

If that is the Dodgers' plan, let's hope they strike gold. 

Shohei OhtaniLos Angeles Dodgers

Oct 15, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) hits a walk off home run in the ninth inning to defeat the Chicago Cubs in game two of the 2017 NLCS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner has Offer on the Table from Another Team

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_15110241_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Fans React to Magic Johnson's Message in Photo with Former LA Favorites

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18438152_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: Insider Discusses the Lasting Benefit of Justin Turner's Leadership

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18985543_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Favorite Punching Bag Stays in NL West

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19221596_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Kershaw Currently Has One of The Longest Tenures in the League

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_19095192_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Walks Away With Another Award

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19088758_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Hopes to Play Some Shortstop and Center in 2023

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_19231411_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Kershaw Reveals that LA Wasn't His Only Option

By Chloe Clark