Skip to main content
Dodgers News: All-Star First Baseman Wins Player of the Week

Dodgers News: All-Star First Baseman Wins Player of the Week

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was named the National League Player of the Week.

The All-Star Game festivities have gotten underway with the likes of the MLB Draft, MLB Futures Game, and Home Run Derby all taking place. That just leaves the biggest event, the MLB All-Star Game. The game’s biggest and brightest stars have all flocked to Los Angeles to take part in the exhibition game at Dodgers Stadium. 

The Dodgers will be represented despite having some obvious subs. Speaking of snubs, one such player was finally added to the NL All-Star team after being passed over. Freddie Freeman will make his 6th All-Star appearance, and first as a Dodger. He finally received the honor thanks to a heck of a hot streak he put together before the break.

Freeman was able to put together an insane .632 batting average with 12 hits (6 XBH) and 5 RBI in only 5 games last week. Of course, that kind of production helped the Dodgers win 4 out of the 5 games, some of which included comeback wins. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Freddie Freeman should have been an All-Star from the start, there was no denying his inclusion after such a stretch to end the first half of the season. He did start off a little slow in the power department, but things have surely picked up as he's racked up a .321 /.397/.530 slash line with 13 home runs and 59 RBI. 

With that being said, it'll surely be fun to watch him and the rest of the Boys in Blue during the All-Star Game right before they kick off the second half. 

Freddie FreemanLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_14527204_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodger Stadium Parking Guide for Today's All-Star Game with Tips & Tricks!

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_18713877_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw To Start All-Star Game

By Kristilyn Hetherington3 hours ago
USATSI_18682120_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Gets More Good News on Injured Reliever Brusdar Graterol

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
Aug 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds his son Charley Kershaw before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Home Run Derby: Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Handicaps The Field

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18538818
News

MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers Mookie Betts Hosting Ticket Giveaway Contest

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
Oct 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) wears an NLDS hat over his team hat after their win over the San Diego Padres after game three of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 12-3 to sweep the San Diego Padres. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Discusses His Latest Brush with Perfection

By Ryan MenzieJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18706875_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Veteran Answers Question About Retirement

By Kristilyn HetheringtonJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18652881_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Standout Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

By Staff WriterJul 18, 2022