Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Goes on Paternity Leave

A new bundle of joy is on the way for the Dodgers' hurler.

Today, a few hours before first pitch, the Dodgers announced that left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson was heading to the paternity leave list. In his place, right-hander Andre Jackson has been recalled.

The first-time All-Star can be away from the club for up to three days while he and his wife welcome their new bundle of joy into the world. He had last pitched on September 12th, earning the win over the Diamondbacks, so the timing of the move means he'll sort of miss one start.

In 27 games this season, 25 of which are starts, Anderson owns a 15-3 record with a 2.62 ERA. He leads the Dodgers in innings pitched in 2022 with 161.2.

Jackson makes his way back to the big league club after spending just three days away following an option to Triple-A. Despite being called up several times this year (this is his fourth call up), he's only appeared in one game with LA, tossing 2 scoreless innings last Sunday.

