Dodgers News: An Update on Joey Gallo's Elbow Injury

The Dodgers get a bit of good news on the injury front for once after Joey Gallo gets drilled in the arm.

The Dodgers insulted the Giants, taking 2 of 3 in the series and outslugging them in what proved to be a slug fest of a series, but San Francisco handed LA the injury part of insult to injury.

In last night's game, outfielder Joey Gallo was removed after getting drilled in the arm by an Alex Cobb fastball. It certainly didn't look like it felt great in the moment. After the game, he confirmed as much.

Thankfully things turned out ok for the lefty slugger.

With Thursday off day, the Dodgers are in a prime position to let that feeling come back into Gallo's hand and get him back in the lineup on Friday in San Diego. With right-handed hurler Mike Clevinger expected to start for the Padres, there's a fair chance Joey gets right back in that lineup

Manager Dave Roberts has already alluded to the fact that batters who are struggling at the plate may be running out of time to prove themselves for a postseason spot in the lineup. While it's not quite clear where Gallo stands in that statement -- he's been up and down since coming to LA -- it seems like the skipper's comments were directed more at struggling outfielders Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor more than Joey Gallo.

Four weeks remain in the 2022 season.

