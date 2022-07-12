Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Discusses Dustin May's Postseason Role

Dustin May continues on the list of athletes to suffer a traumatic forearm injury that has sidelined him since last May. May will be under team control for the Dodgers until 2025. President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman believes he can make an impact for the Dodgers this post-season once he successfully complete his rehab assignment (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett).

“He’s a starting pitcher in our mind. Now if we get to October and based on different factors, we might reconsider that. But coming back when he does, we view him as a starting pitcher, and to the extent that we can continue to build him up without any setbacks then he’ll be built up like a starting pitcher. If we have any setbacks then maybe we’ll bring him back earlier in a different role. But our plan is to build him up, have him start for us and then evaluate as we go.”

In his breakout season of 2020, May logged a 2.57 ERA across 10 starts in the COVID-shortened season. He finished fifth in NL rookie of the year voting that year and was many analyst's preseason pick to be 2021's breakout star.

The Dodgers will take any help they can get on the mound. Dodgers pitching has been the most up-and-down position for the team and with May's 2.93 career ERA, it will be exactly what the Dodgers need to make a deep run in the playoffs and hopefully avenge their NLCS loss last year to the Atlanta Braves.